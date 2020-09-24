A/L, Grade 5 Scholarship tuition classes prohibited

Tuition classes and seminars related to the GCE Advanced Level Examinations 2020 have been prohibited from midnight on 06th October, the Department of Examinations announced.

The Department further said tuition classes and seminars for the Grade 5 Scholarship Examinations 2020 will be prohibited from midnight on 07th October.

A total of 362,824 candidates will be sitting for the GCE Advanced Level Examinations at 2648 examination centres from 12th October to 06th November 2020.

Meanwhile, 331, 694 students will sit for the Grade 05 Scholarship Examination in 2936 examination centres on 11th October 2020. (Colombo Gazette)