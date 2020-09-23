Tissa Vitharana appointed COPA chairman

Leader of Lanka Sama Samaja Party Professor Tissa Vitharana was appointed as the new Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) of the 09th Parliament of Sri Lanka.

Professor Vitharana’s name was proposed by State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna and was seconded by Minister Udaya Gammanpila.

He replaces State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna who was reappointed as the COPA Chairman in February 2020.

On 27th August 2020, the Parliament approved a proposal to appoint 22 members to serve the Committee on Public Accounts of the new Parliament.

The Members of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) are Udaya Gammanpila, Duminda Dissanayake, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, (Dr) (Mrs) Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Shehan Semasinghe, Prasanna Ranaweera, Tissa Attanayake, Harin Fernando, Niroshan Perera, Faizal Cassim, Ashok Abeysinghe, Buddhika Pathirana, K. Kader Masthan, Sivagnanam Shritharan, (Dr.) Upul Galappaththi, B. Y. G. Rathnasekara, Weerasumana Weerasinghe, (Prof.) Ranjith Bandara, Mohomad Muzammil, and Dr. (Mrs.) Harini Amarasuriya. (Colombo Gazette)