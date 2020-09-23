Sri Lankan Embassy in Qatar closed after employee contracts virus

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Qatar announced that it will be closed for a period of two weeks.

Issuing a notice, the Embassy said it will be closed from 22nd September to 05th October 2020 for quarantine purposes.

The Embassy said the decision to temporarily close the office was taken after a staff member was detected with the coronavirus.

Certain channels for emergency services will be operated by the Embassy during this period, the Embassy announced.

The public have been advised to email inquiries for easy follow-ups and further references.

Inquiries can be made via [email protected] for emergency service, or the public can contact the Mission on 74703413 for Consular matters, and 70088771 for labour related matters. (Colombo Gazette)