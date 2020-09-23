Sri Lanka will take appropriate measures if Chinese apps pose threat

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Sri Lanka will take appropriate measures if Chinese mobile applications pose any threat, officials said.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) said that it has commenced monitoring the global developments with regards to Chinese mobile applications.

The US and India had banned a number of Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok, citing national security concerns.

Director General of the TRCSL, Oshada Senanayake told the Colombo Gazette that TRCSL was monitoring the global situation.

He said that Sri Lanka does not have the means to monitor every single mobile application but is following the global best practices in this regard.

“The global situation on concerns raised with regards to Chinese mobile applications is in its early stages. Sri Lanka has not received any complaints on Chinese mobile applications, especially TikTok,” Oshada Senanayake said.

He said in the event Sri Lanka faces any threats due to such applications, the TRCSL will take necessary measures based on the global best practices procedure.

Senanayake added that even though certain countries have taken action against Chinese mobile applications, it was not necessary for Sri Lanka to follow suit, until such applications have been identified as potential threats to the country. (Colombo Gazette)