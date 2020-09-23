SJB goes to court against 20th Amendment

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging the bill titled “20th Amendment to the Constitution.

This is the second petition to be filed at the Supreme Court against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution since being tabled in Parliament.

A lawyer filed a petition at the Supreme Court yesterday challenging the Amendment, and calling for a referendum to pass it.

The 20th Amendment to the Constitution was tabled in Parliament by Minister of Justice Ali Sabry yesterday.

The opposition staged a protest in Parliament against the move. (Colombo Gazette)