Science must be addressed with evidence-based facts and studies, not with assumption

By Dr. Anpudeen Yoonus Lebbe

A medical professional who is also the president of the association (union) of the same profession, stated in the live interview that the excessive amounts of adrenaline and cortisol are released due to stress at the time of slaughtering/killing the cattle/cows, which will remain in the blood of the deceased animal and transform into various chemicals, which in turn causes cancer and diabetes in human being when the meat is consumed by the people.

Firstly, I’d like to say that every citizen should love his/her country and his/her people. In this context, as citizens, we should support and encourage the government in every possible way to establish social harmony and a good economy to build the nation. As a learned and responsible person, he shouldn’t have provided inaccurate, incomplete, and inadequate scientific information to the people and it’s government. It’s the duty of the responsible person/s to educate the people who need clarity on any matter that creates a misunderstanding or misperception, further, the responsible body, it’s leader and office bearers should ease the pressure on the government to work freely in order to uplift the socio-economic status of the people by building the economy of the country.

The so-called ‘gentleman’ is trying to talk about the Hormones surge.

The surge of Hormones occur in stress condition, the signal from hypothalamus to adrenal gland to release Adrenaline and Cortisol into the bloodstream. Adrenaline will increase heart rate and blood pressure, Cortisol will increase sugar levels and enhances the use of glucose in the brain. It occurs not only in cow/cattle but in any animals including humans. Further, there is no evidence that the adrenaline and cortisol will cause cancer in human being but the cancer cells (functioning adrenal tumor) can secret excessive amount of Hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol which will augment its action at the target site. On the other hand, there is no solid scientific evidence that the excessively secreted adrenaline and cortisol, at the time of slaughtering cattle, will enter into the human body once cooked food is ingested and digested in the digestive system of human to generate its action. To add to this notion, there is no scientific evidence that it has a direct action if a very small amount of Hormones enter into the human body after all these processes.

Any kind of processed red meat (eg Sausages, hot dogs, smoked meat, canned meat, dried meat, salted and cured meat, etc) could cause cancer if consumed frequently. Unprocessed “Red meat” too could cause cancer if a high amount is consumed for a long time. Processed meat contains added “Nitrates and Nitrites” which are broken down during digestion to form chemicals that can cause cancer.

To reduce the risk of having cancer, the Cancer Council recommends eating no more than 455g cooked red meat per week. This is equal to 700g of raw meat. Also, the Cancer Council recommends people limit or avoid eating processed meat. The prevalence of developing cancer is high when consuming processed red meat compared to Unprocessed Red meat. Red meat doesn’t mean that it’s only beef, beef is one kind of red meat like pork and lamb.

WHO has classified processed meats – as a Group 1 carcinogen which means that there is strong evidence that processed meats cause cancer. Red meat has been classified as a ‘probable’ cause of cancer.

Eating high amounts of processed red meat is more common among people with unhealthy lifestyle habits such as smoking and drinking alcohol. Further, smoking and consuming alcohol on its own will cause cancers.

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, pork is the most widely-eaten meat in the world (36%) followed by poultry (33%), beef (24%), and goats/sheep (5%).

Beef is a highly nutritious and an excellent source of various vitamins (B12, B6, etc), minerals. (iron, zinc, etc) and protein.

Ingestion of excessive amount of any food will have an adverse impact, even drinking of excessive water will cause water intoxication.

In conclusion, the growth and maintenance of good health need nutritious food. It should be a balanced diet compost of all essential components according to the body requirements. Medical professionals should guide the people and government within their medical ethics and science, not with inaccurate statements and confusion.