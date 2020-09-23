Nations Trust Bank goes green with e-Leaflets

Nations Trust Bank is well-known in the banking space for its commitment to digital accessibility and social responsibility. Thus, as the next-step in its digital journey, Nations Trust Bank is proud to announce the network-wide rollout of “Nations e-Leaflets”, commencing 08th September 2020.

Nations e-Leaflets will replace the Bank’s wide array of printed marketing and customer care material at branches and other locations. Customers will now enjoy a futuristic experience where they can simply scan a QR code and access a vibrant digital leaflet on their smartphones or other smart devices. This move will also reduce the Bank’s reliance on paper while enhancing customer convenience and access to information. For customers who do not use a smart device or prefer a hard copy, printed leaflets will be available upon request.

Speaking about the rollout, Hemantha Gunetilleke, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Nations Trust Bank said, “We are excited to launch our new e-Leaflet platform across our branch network to provide an enhanced and seamless customer experience. From the inception, we understood that digital was the future. Thus, our digital strategy revolves around continuous transformation through innovation, to offer the highest levels of customer convenience, accessibility and simplicity. We are also highly conscious of our impact on the environment, this has inspired us to put into place many mechanisms to reduce our carbon footprint by eliminating paper where possible, streamlining processes through automation, investing in renewable energy and reducing waste across the organization. Our transition to e-Leaflets is one step ahead in our journey towards becoming a carbon neutral business.”

Nations Trust Bank is always keen to support its customers, people and communities. Thus, the Bank is reducing waste at every opportunity and economizing where possible, while maintaining its high service quality. In addition to initiatives such as this, Nations Trust Bank has been involved in numerous green initiatives over the years including conservation, reforestation, environmental awareness and other efforts. Nations Trust Bank was also a pioneer in popularizing cleaner hybrid vehicles in Sri Lanka through Green Leasing, driven by the dream of a cleaner, greener future.

Nations Trust Bank PLC is among the top 15 business establishments in Sri Lanka as ranked by Business Today. Stemming from its vision of “helping people and businesses by providing financial services and information to achieve their goals and aspirations in a sustainable way”, the Bank serves a diverse range of customers across both individual and corporate, with an enviable portfolio of banking and financial products and services. Strongly focused on digital empowerment through cutting-edge digital banking technologies, the Bank is a pioneer in many innovative customer centric banking solutions such as extended banking hours, 365-day banking and FriMi – Sri Lanka’s first digital banking experience. Delivering premium value, service and connecting its Cardmembers to rewarding experiences and opportunities Nations Trust Bank PLC is an issuer and sole acquirer of American Express Cards in Sri Lanka. The Bank operates 96 branches across the country and has an ATM network covering 127 locations and 48 Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines, plus more than 3,700 ATMs on the Lanka Pay Network.