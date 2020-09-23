Namal accuses opposition of misusing Parliament time

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa today accused the opposition of misusing Parliament time.

Speaking in Parliament today, Rajapaksa urged Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to take firm decisions on certain matters instead of allowing the opposition to waste his time and that of Parliament.

He said that matters that should be discussed by party leaders at the party leaders meeting is being discussed in Parliament, wasting public money.

Rajapaksa said that the opposition is attempting to use Parliament time for a media circus. (Colombo Gazette)