Maithripala summoned before PCoI tomorrow

Former President Maithripala Sirisena was issued notice today to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe the Easter Sunday terror attacks that took place on 21st April 2019.

The PCoI issued notice to the former President to report to the Commission tomorrow (24).

Former President Maithripala Sirisena was initially summoned before the Presidential Commission investigating the Easter Sunday attacks next month.

Last week, Sirisena was accused of offering Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara, who has been suspended from service, a number of perks if he took responsibility over the Easter Sunday attacks.

Meanwhile, the PCoI also issued notice on the former President’s private Secretary and three Auxiliary Bishops of Colombo to appear before the Commission tomorrow. (Colombo Gazette)