John claims he is to be nominated for UNP National List seat

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Former Minister John Amaratunga claims he is to be nominated for the United National Party (UNP) National List seat in Parliament.

Amaratunga told the Colombo Gazette that he has been informed by UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe to be prepared to enter Parliament.

He said that the UNP hopes to fill a number of vacant positions in the party next week.

Amaratunga said that once those positions are filled he will be nominated to fill the UNP National List seat in Parliament.

However there is still no official confirmation from the UNP if Amaratunga is to be nominated to fill the only UNP seat in Parliament.

Amaratunga had told the Colombo Gazette last month he hopes the UNP will nominate him to Parliament through the only National List slot of the party.

However, he said that if he is not nominated he is prepared to retire from politics. (Colombo Gazette)