Government MPs want more time to question Ministers

Government Parliamentarians want more time allocated for them to question Ministers in Parliament.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Mohammed Muzammil told Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today that the opposition is given more time to raise questions and not Government Parliamentarians.

He requested the Speaker to ensure equal time is allocated for both sides to question the Ministers in Parliament.

SLPP Parliamentarian Shantha Bandara also noted concerns over less time being allocated for Government Parliamentarians to raise questions during the question time.

Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Mujibur Rahman responded saying that the Government MPs can raise their questions during meetings of the Government Parliamentary Group.

However, the Government Parliamentarians objected to the proposal and insisted that equal time be allocated for both sides. (Colombo Gazette)