Fourteen people test positive for the coronavirus

Fourteen people have tested positive for the coronavirus over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today (Wednesday), the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said.

One patient was detected from the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre, while the remaining 13 were returnees from overseas.

From among the returnees from overseas, seven are from Saudi Arabia, three from Kuwait, one from India and two from Qatar.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka stands at 3,313 as of today.

Meanwhile, the Epidemiology Unit of Sri Lanka said 3,118 patients have recovered, 182 are in medical care and 13 deaths have been reported so far.

From the 650 individuals infected in the outbreak reported at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre, 646 have recovered and four are still receiving treatment.

The Ministry of Health conducted 1,530 PCR tests yesterday, while it has conducted 270,881 tests so far.

Meanwhile, 43 passengers arrived in Sri Lanka via two special flights today.

Forty-two (42) passengers were from Qatar and one passenger was from India.

All 43 passengers were placed in Military-operated quarantine centres to undergo the mandatory quarantine quarantine process.

The NOCPC said 7,120 individuals are currently undergoing quarantine in 68 quarantine centres and a total of 43,895 have left so far after completing the process. (Colombo Gazette)