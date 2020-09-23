CID completes probe into negligence related to Easter attacks

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has completed investigations into alleged negligence related to the Easter Sunday attacks.

The CID informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today that investigations into the negligence of duties by former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundera have been concluded.

The case files in this regard have been directed to Attorney General Dappula de Livera for advice, the CID added.

Last July, then Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando were named as suspects in the Easter Sunday attacks.

Attorney General Dappula De Livera had directed Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne to produce Jayasundara and Fernando in court over criminal negligence related to the Easter Sunday attacks.

Jayasundara and Fernando were subsequently arrested and remanded.

Pujith Jayasundara was the IGP at the time of the attacks and Hemasiri Fernando was the Defence Secretary.

It was reported that intelligence information had been communicated to the IGP and then Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, warning of suicide attacks on Easter Sunday, yet the information had not been acted upon. (Colombo Gazette)