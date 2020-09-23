Body Yogurts: A unique and sustainable skincare formula by The Body Shop

Global beauty brand, The Body Shop has consistently adapted its formulas and products to suit the evolving needs of its customers over the years. Amongst these are Body Yogurts, a range of products derived from a formula which has effectively aided in transforming body moisturising habits around the world.

A range of lightweight moisturisers, Body Yogurts are enriched with Community Trade organic almond milk sourced from Spain, an ingredient proven to effectively condition and nourish skin. In Sri Lanka, the range is available in six sensorial flavours: Rose, Banana, Strawberry, Almond Milk, Moringa, and Ginger.

Each has a unique fragrance, and comprises extracts known to boost hydration and various other skincare benefits. The Moringa, British Rose, and Banana Body Yogurts are further enriched with their own Community Trade ingredients sourced from around the world; moringa extract from Rwanda, English rose essence from Herefordshire, and organic banana puree from Ecuador.

35% of women in the UK have stated that they don’t routinely use a body moisturiser because it takes too long to apply (UK Body Care segmentation, 2CV, June 2015). This prompted The Body Shop to develop Body Yogurts with a unique texture that takes a mere 15 seconds to absorb into one’s skin.

The gel-cream formula has numerous features, being fast-absorbing, non-sticky, and non-greasy. It aims to provide 48 hours of lightweight moisture along with a healthy long-term glow. User trials on 104 men and women yielded results where more than 86% of users agreed that the texture works on damp skin, doesn’t feel sticky, absorbs instantly, and leaves skin feeling moisturised. This texture was derived with one goal in mind: to enable customers to fit in body moisturising amidst the busiest of schedules.

Since its inception in 1976, The Body Shop has strived to offer high-quality and naturally-inspired skincare in an ethical and sustainable manner – a driving force behind the brand itself. In line with this philosophy, Body Yogurts are 100% vegan. The formula contains bio-fermented hyaluronic acid and is infused with vegetable-derived glycerin, components that help retain moisture on the upper layer of the skin. Additionally, The Body Shop provides stability to a cooperative of local, small-scale farmers, who extract Community Trade almond milk in Spain using low-intensity farming methods and broken nuts, turning unwanted almond husks into compost to minimise waste.

With a global reach that comprises more than 3,000 stores in above 60 countries, The Body Shop is constantly striving to push the boundaries of skincare and working to enrich its products, the lives of people, and our planet. Its range of Body Yogurts can be purchased for home delivery by contacting 011 5 765656 (Colombo) and 081 2233008 (Kandy) or in-store at The Body Shop flagship store on Bagatale Road, Odel in Alexandra Place, the Kandy City Centre, and the Colombo City Centre.