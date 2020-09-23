Are you living for a healthy heart? 80% of heart disease can be prevented!

Join the Better Health movement brought to you by English Nursing Care and Healthnet to learn how some lifestyle choices you make can boost your heart health.

Better Health is a series of wellness programmes designed to allow you to live your best life. The first of the series would be held on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 from 4:00pm onwards, via Zoom under the headline ‘A Healthy Heart’ in recognition of World Heart Day, which is recognised globally on September 29th. This year’s theme is #UseYourHeart. Keeping in-line with the global theme Better Health has invited Dr Bhathiya Ranasinghe, Consultant Cardiologist and Fiona Eccles, Director of Nursing at English Nursing Care to speak on ‘A Healthy Heart’ with the hope of educating you on caring for your heart in the best possible way.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 56% of Sri Lankans in 2015 were under treatment for heart attacks and strokes. The rates have not shown any signs of improvement raising concern for healthcare professionals. The percentage population having high blood pressure in 2000 was approximately 19%, WHO estimates it to rise to 29% by 2025 whilst the global average remains 18%. This proves that Sri Lanka is at a high risk of cardiovascular diseases and the need for appropriate healthcare should be given much recognition.

Speaking on the need for an event of this nature, Fiona Eccles, Director of Nursing English Nursing Care, said, “People need to be informed on how simple lifestyle changes at any age can improve your heart health. Primary healthcare centres around the country recorded more than 50% of their patients receiving care for cardiovascular diseases. In Sri Lanka it’s very sad to see that 22.64% of the total deaths are a result of heart disease as per WHO statistics. What are we doing wrong? I strongly feel that we as health professionals need to share our knowledge on how to best look after yourself with the minimum use of medication. If you are looking to improve your heart health or that of a loved one with hypertension, weight issues and/or diabetes, a Healthy Heart program is a must listen.”

Deeshana Basnayake, Co-founder CEO from Healthnet added “Several medical conditions and lifestyle choices puts you at risk of heart disease these include stress, diabetes, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, smoking and excessive consumption of alcohol to mention. However, coping with existing cardiac illnesses and strokes comes with other complications. If mismanaged a significant negative impact can fall upon the individuals affected. With Better Health which is brought to you by English Nursing Care and Healthnet, we aim to create an interactive discussion amongst the general public to achieve Better Health to improve our heart health.”

‘It is never too late to make changes for Better Health. While many adults have medical conditions that increase health risks, maintaining a healthy lifestyle promotes a healthier, longer life, regardless of these conditions. A study of participants with an average age of 74, who adjusted their lifestyle with this aim experienced a positive impact on their health. Even at that age it was never too late for ‘Better Health’’, Mrs Eccles further added, who has over 30 years of experience in eldercare and brings to the table specific knowledge on cardiac illnesses.

To have all your questions answered by experienced professionals, join us on Tuesday, the 29th of September 2020 at 4:00 PM via ZOOM. To register, email us at [email protected] or find us at www.facebook/betterhealth.com