Anverally & Sons (Pvt) Ltd donates to SOS Children’s Villages

Anverally & Sons (Pvt) Ltd, the leading Sri Lankan tea exporter famous for its quality Ceylon tea, has donated cash and goods to the SOS Children’s Villages. Carried out as part of its CSR initiatives, the organization made cash and dry ration donations amongst 16 SOS family homes located in Piliyandala Children’s Village. The company also donated a consignment of premium tea and iced tea products.

An event marking the donation took place at SOS Children’s Village in Piliyandala, with the participation of Gayantha Dalpadado, Assistant Director – Head of Fund Development and Communications, SOS Children’s Villages; Mohamed Anverally, Chairman, Anverally & Sons (Pvt) Ltd; Nipunika Ruhunuge, Manager – Corporate Partnerships of SOS Children’s Villages; Upul Dissanayake, General Manager, Exports & Logistics; Purnima Herath, Manager – Human Resources, Inoka Geeganage, Head of Finance and Suranga Liyanarachchi General Manager – Human Resources and Operations of Anverally & Sons (Pvt) Ltd.

Speaking at the event, Mohamed Anverally, Chairman, Anverally & Sons (Pvt) Ltd stated that ‘giving back’ is a key element of the company’s social responsibility and supporting the great work SOS Children’s Villages does to significantly and meaningfully change the lives of children, has always been of importance.

SOS Children’s Villages Sri Lanka is an independent non-governmental organization that provides long-term care for children without parental care, headquartered in Austria with a presence in 136 countries. The organization has parallel ancillary projects that include family strengthening, vocational training, early childhood education, and medical facilities that contribute to the benefit of Sri Lankan society.

With over 70 years of expertise and as the leading childcare organization worldwide, SOS Children’s Villages in Sri Lanka has partnered with over 10 companies in the country and is always looking forward to welcome more corporates that would be willing to support its mission in Sri Lanka, which is to build families for children in need, help them shape their own futures, and share in the development of local communities.