Unilever Sri Lanka announces entry into Health Foods Drinks

~ Includes Horlicks and Viva into its already power-packed portfolio ~

Unilever Sri Lanka, one of Sri Lanka’s largest fast-moving consumer goods companies today announced its entry to the Health Foods Drinks market with the inclusion of two iconic brands, Horlicks and Viva into its Food and Refreshments portfolio. This announcement forms part of the successful regional merger between Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited (GSKCH). With this, Unilever Sri Lanka takes over ownership for marketing and distributing Horlicks and Viva in Sri Lanka.

The inclusion of Horlicks and Viva into its portfolio is in line with the company’s commitment to provide healthy and nutritious food and refreshments to Sri Lanka, as more and more consumers connect with the global megatrend of wellbeing and nourishment.

Sharmila Bandara, Marketing Director – Home Care, Food, Refreshment and Water, Unilever Sri Lanka said, “Horlicks and Viva are cherished brands, which have won the hearts and minds of generations. Deeply rooted in the local culture, the brands are considered an everyday nutrition staple in households across the country and we are honoured to now represent them in Sri Lanka. We are also excited at the prospect of giving life to these brands’ purposes of nourishing lives to serve the country where nutrition related challenges are in need of being championed.”

Multiple essential nutritional properties consisting micro and macro nutrients enrich Horlicks, while B Vitamins and iron nutrients are entrenched in Viva. Owing to these properties, the company recognises the salience of driving consumer accessibility and affordability of these brands, to remain committed to its core purpose of nurturing a nutritionally rich society.

Milinda Weerasinghe, Category Lead – Nutrition, Unilever Sri Lanka said “Horlicks and Viva’s rich range of beverage-based nutrition products have enjoyed a vibrant presence in the Sri Lanka Health Food Drinks market segment, appealing to all age groups. As these brands enter a new era of consumer relevance under heightened concern around health and nutrition, we are confident of the possibilities they present to unlock further trust and confidence among consumers. It is with this in mind that we welcome both Horlicks and Viva into the Unilever Sri Lanka family.”