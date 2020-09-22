Twelve Chinese arrested while gambling in Colombo

Twelve Chinese nationals were arrested for engaging in illegal gambling in Colombo last night.

The suspects were arrested while engaging in unlicensed gambling at an apartment complex in Colpetty.

Cash amounting to Rs. 6.5 million, a computer, and a television were also seized from the suspects’ possession.

The Chinese nationals were arrested during a raid conducted by the Police together with officials from the Excise Department.

The group of 09 men and 03 women were to be produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)