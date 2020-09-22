Seylan Bank relocates its Wellawatta Branch

Seylan Bank recently relocated their branch at Wellawata to No. 445, Galle Road, Wellawatta, Colombo 06, offering a more spacious and convenient banking experience to customers in the vicinity. The new premises was declared open by the Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Seylan Bank, Mr. Kapila Ariyaratne on the 21st of September 2020.

The newly relocated branch will be open for business every weekday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and is equipped with a broad spectrum of banking products and services, offering maximum customer convenience.

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers through cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and best-in-class service. The Bank has a growing clientele of SMEs, Retail and Corporate Customers and has expanded its footprint with 173 branches across the country and an ATM network of 216 units.

For more information on products and services please visit www.seylan.lk.