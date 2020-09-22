Pillayan appointed as DCC Co-Chairman

Parliamentarian Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan has been appointed as the Batticaloa District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Co-Chairman.

A letter signed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa informs Chandrakanthan of his appointment to the post.

The letter had been handed over to Pillayan in Parliament.

Eastern Province Governor Anuradha Yahampath has also been appointed as a Co-Chairman.

The District Coordinating Committee is tasked with coordinating, implementing and monitoring all development activities of State institutions and non-governmental organisations at district level. (Colombo Gazette)