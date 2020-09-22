Objections raised over attire worn by Athaulla

Objections were raised in Parliament today over the attire worn by Government Parliamentarian A. L. M. Athaullah.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) demanded that Athaullah be removed from Parliament.

He was accused of wearing attire not suitable for Parliament.

However the Parliament Secretariat informed the Speaker that there was no issue over the attire.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya continued to object over Athaullah’s attire and threatened to walk out.

Eventually Athaullah himself withdrew from the House. (Colombo Gazette)