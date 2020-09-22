Mahinda, Modi to hold bilateral talks on Saturday

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi will hold bilateral discussions on September 26 to further strengthen ties between the two governments, as well as discuss possible development projects between India and Sri Lanka, sources from the Prime Minister’s office told Daily Mirror.

The talks are part of follow up discussions held following Prime Minister Rajapaksa’s visit to New Delhi in February, which was his first overseas visit since being appointed to office under the new Gotabaya Rajapaksa government.

Sources said the meeting which will be held between both leaders online, will take place at 10.30 am.

Both leaders will also discuss several other trending issues between the two countries.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa is also likely to raise the northern fishermen issue with Prime Minister Modi as sources said Prime Minister Rajapaksa is likely to meet a group of fishermen on September 25 evening where the fishermen will raise concerns at the issues they face due to illegal poaching by the Indian fishermen.

The fishermen issue between the two countries has been a long standing issue that needs to be resolved between the two countries as previous talks have failed to be successful.

The meeting on September 25 is being organised by Minister Douglas Devananda.