The historic Kataragama temple (Kataragama Devalaya) has got a new Basnayake Nilame.

Dishan Wickramaratne Gunasekara was elected as the new Basnayake Nilame of the Kataragama Devalaya.

Gunasekara was elected to the post unanimously.

The election was to be held on August 14 but it was later postponed for today. (Colombo Gazette)