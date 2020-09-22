Former Arachchikattuwa PS Chairman remanded

Former Chairman of the Arachchikattuwa Pradeshiya Sabha Jagath Samantha was remanded by the Chilaw Magistrate today.

Jagath Samantha was remanded after surrendering to the Chilaw Magistrate’s Court.

He was remanded till Thursday (24) over the clearing of land at the Anawilundawa Wildlife Sanctuary.

At least an acre of the Ramsar wetland in Anawilundawa had been cleared using a bulldozer for shrimp farming.

A special unit of the Department of Wildlife Conservation launched investigations into the illegal clearance of the wetland.

The investigations revealed that Jagath Nishantha, brother of State Minister Sanath Nishantha, had issued instructions to clear an area of the wetland for prawn farming. (Colombo Gazette)