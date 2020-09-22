Bus priority lane only for select vehicles

The Police today announced changes to the recently reintroduced traffic lane law.

Police Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne told the media that the priority bus lane will be restricted to passenger transport buses, and office and school transport buses and vans from tomorrow (24).

All buses and vans using the bus priority lane must use bus halts to pick and drop passengers, while in areas that do not have bus stops, the vehicles have been requested to move to the extreme left of the bus priority lane to pick and drop passengers, he explained.

SSP Jaliya Senaratne further said that buses and vans used for transport services can use the adjoining right lane to overtake a bus that has stopped at a bus halt.

Commenting on the traffic lane law for motorcycles and three-wheeler, SSP Senaratne said on roads with three lanes, the second lane will be allocated for motorcycles and three-wheelers.

The bus priority lane was reintroduced on last Monday (14), with the law being introduced with special plans for motorcycles and three-wheelers on Wednesday (16). (Colombo Gazette)