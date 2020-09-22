Batticaloa monk threatens Government officials

A controversial monk in Batticaloa threatened Government officials over a delay to demarcate archaeological reservation land in Chenkalady.

The Venerable Ampitiye Sumanarathana Thero threatened officials of the Department of Archaeology yesterday (Monday) in the presence of the media saying their delay to demarcate the land has resulted in part of the land being acquired for cultivation.

The Venerable Ampitiye Sumanarathana Thero told reporters that he hopes Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will address the issue instead of attempting to send him to jail.

Video footage showed the monk telling one official he will squeeze his neck and demanded that his superior be instructed to arrive at the location.

“Tell your superior to come or I will take this pole and kill you,” the Venerable Ampitiye Sumanarathana Thero is heard telling the Government official.

While the official is seen on his mobile phone the monk is seen in the video pushing the official and attempting to slap him.

The Police later arrived at the location but the monk refused to allow officials of the Department of Archaeology to leave the area.

The Police informed the monk that the Department of Archaeology was following the advise of the Attorney General.

However, the monk rebuked the Attorney General saying he has no right to give directions on matters related to archaeology.

The monk has in the past threatened officials and members of other religions.

Last December the monk slapped a man who had reportedly claimed he was a Christian missionary. (Colombo Gazette)