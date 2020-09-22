Aruni Goonetilleke to strengthen Softlogic Finance PLC Board

Softlogic Finance PLC recently announced the appointment of financial risk expert Aruni Goonetilleke to its Board of Directors as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

With a career spanning over 25 years, Goonetilleke has worked with local and international giants in the banking industry. In her new role with Softlogic Finance PLC, Goonetilleke will provide independent oversight based on her in-depth knowledge in corporate banking, credit risk, operational risk and compliance to the wider teams, to carry out the transformational journey Softlogic Finance PLC has embarked on.

Goonetilleke serves on the boards of Tea Small Holder Factories PLC and Sunshine Holdings PLC. She last held the position of Head of Corporate Banking at People’s Bank, where she managed a portfolio of large-scale local corporates, state owned enterprises and offshore companies.

Prior to her tenure at People’s Bank, Goonetilleke had an illustrious career with Standard Chartered Bank, globally, where she last held the position of Head of Credit for Commercial Banking, in Singapore. She has also held senior positions including Head of Credit for SME, in the Singapore office of the Bank, and that of Chief Risk Officer and Head of Credit Corporate Banking, in Sri Lanka. She has also held internal audit roles in Wholesale and Retail Banks globally.

A graduate of the University of Colombo, Goonetilleke holds a Masters degree in Law from the Harvard Law School. She is also a founding member of the Association of Banking Risk Professionals of Sri Lanka. Aruni Goonetilleke continues to share her knowledge and experience by empowering the Lankan youth as a visiting lecturer in law at University of Colombo and as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Overseas School of Colombo.

Other current members of the Softlogic Finance Board of Directors include Aaron Russell-Davison (Chairman), Priyantha Wijesekera (CEO), Haresh Kaimal, Manilka Fernando and Dinesh Renganathan.

Softlogic Finance PLC is the financial services arm of diversified conglomerate Softlogic Holdings, which also has interests in healthcare, retail, ICT, leisure, automobiles and restaurants. The company is a registered finance company under Finance Business Act No. 42 of 2011 as well as a Specialised Leasing Company licensed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka under Finance Leasing Act No. 56 of 2000.