Truly Ceylon Tea launches premium quality tea

Truly Ceylon Tea (Pvt) Ltd – a premium Ceylon tea brand launched their products in Sri Lanka, in a bid to introduce premium quality Ceylon tea to both local and international markets.

Staying true to their brand name, Truly Ceylon Tea has differentiated their brand and products as 100% single-origin Ceylon tea, offering staple-free, individually foil-sealed tea bags for freshness, consisting of the highest quality tea Sri Lanka has to offer. The launch introduced three [03] types of black tea (Ceylon Classic, English Breakfast and Earl Grey) and three [03] types of green tea (fragrant Jasmine tea, Lemon Green Tea and Pure Green Tea).

Speaking with Chairman, Truly Ceylon Tea (Pvt) Ltd – Savith Kalupathirane noted, “Sri Lanka is an exporter of high quality tea and we believe that locals should be able to experience this. With this in mind, it is our prerogative to take Ceylon Tea to the world. Ceylon Tea in one word is – perfection. Through the truly unique flavour, aroma, packaging and marketing of Truly Ceylon Tea – as premium tea exporters, we aim to not only make Truly Ceylon tea an international tea brand within the imported tea brands category but also realign Sri Lanka’s market share of the international tea market”.

Pledging to ensure the highest standard of tea – Truly Ceylon Tea is GMP, ISO 22000, FSSC 22000 (recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative – GFSI), Ozone friendly tea and Lion Logo certified.

Concluding, Kalupathirane stated “The Export quality Truly Ceylon tea experience needs to be shared with the Sri Lankan consumer, that’s why our brand will be available to all consumers. Our aim is to target future tourism in Sri Lanka as well, thus why we are strategically placing the brand with the right partners and hospitality providers”.

At present Truly Ceylon Tea is available for purchase island-wide, with free delivery through Daraz, at SPAR supermarkets, Home Bargains located in Colombo 07 and available at Cafe Kai- Hilton Colombo, Coffee Stop – Cinnamon Grand, The Commons Coffee House and ISSO restaurant for diners.

Truly Ceylon has pledged to aid in the conservation of wildlife as part of its brand mission to promote tourism in the long run; in accordance with the international ‘Forest Stewardship Council’ (FSC – logo found on each tea pack), the brand pledges to support reforestation and will be the starting board for Sri Lanka to get involved in this global project through Truly Ceylon Tea.