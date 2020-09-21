Three arrested in Jaffna with 45 kg of turtle meat

Three suspects have been arrested in Jaffna with 45 kg of turtle meat, the Police media unit said today.

The Police said that the arrest was made following information received by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The STF conducted a raid in the Gurunagar area in Jaffna and arrested the three suspects with the turtle meat.

The Police media unit said that 45 kg of turtle meat, the bones of three turtles, a knife used to cut the turtles, an axe, and a plastic pan with the meat had been seized during the raid.

According to the Police, the four suspects are residents of Gurunagar. (Colombo Gazette)