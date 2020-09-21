Ruhunu, Maya and Pihiti proposed to replace PCs

By Indika Sri Aravinda

A proposal has been made to replace the current Provincial Councils (PC) with the historical kingdoms of Ruhunu, Pihiti and Maya.

Provincial Councils and Local Government State Minister Sarath Weerasekara told the Colombo Gazette that he has received a proposal to demarcate the boundaries of the provinces back to what it was in ancient times.

Weerasekara said that there are calls to abolish the current provincial councils system.

He said that if there is an issue in abolishing the PC system then it has been proposed that the country be limited to three provinces named Ruhunu, Pihiti and Maya.

The State Minister said that a study is currently being conducted on how the provincial councils operated without electing new bodies for two years.

He also said that abolishing the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, under which the provincial councils was created in Sri Lanka, is a matter he hopes to discuss with India.

India has been pushing for the full implementation of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.

Weerasekara said that he hopes to meet the Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka and raise his concerns over the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)