Prospects Academy in collaboration with AeU commences its 8th Masters Degree in Education intake

Prospects Academy, a joint venture partner of Ladies College Institute of Professional Studies (LCIPS – a subsidiary of Ladies’ College, Colombo) in partnership with the Asia e University, Malaysia announced the commencement of its 8th Masters Degree in Education (MED) intake on 20th September 2020.

At present, Prospects Academy conducts Diploma, Bachelors Degree and Masters degree programmes in Education, Early Childhood Education, Psychology, Business and TESL.

The Master of Education, which is awarded by Asia e University offers an internationally recognised and UGC Sri Lanka approved programme and is expected to welcome Teachers from leading schools in Sri Lanka with their latest enrollment such as from Ladies’ College, Bishops College, Colombo International School, British School of Colombo, Overseas School of Colombo, Stafford International School, Gateway College, Alethea International School, Buddhist Ladies’ College etc.

The programme is offered to holders of a Bachelors Degree in any field, or for those with a recognised Diploma with a minimum of four [04] years of teaching experience.

Speaking with Managing Director, Prospects Academy – Somesh Perera said “We are pleased to commence this programme for its 8th successive intake. Our Masters in Education programme has been integral in further developing the crème de la crème of education in Sri Lanka”.

Asia e University, Malaysia, established by the Asia Corporation Dialogue (ACD), with 34 member countries, is an international university that offers on-campus, blended and online learning mode programmes.