Pakistan and Sri Lanka discuss major regional and global issues

Pakistan and Sri Lanka had talks on several matters today including on major regional and global issues.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan Maj. Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak met the Minister of Justice, Ali Sabri at his office today.

The High Commissioner congratulated the newly appointed Minister of Justice of Sri Lanka and wished him and his party a strong and peaceful tenure ahead.

Ali Sabri appreciated the strong ties that the two countries have always enjoyed, the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo said.

The meeting was held in a very cordial environment and several topics of mutual interest came under discussion, including major regional and global issues and mutual cooperation through regular high level contacts and exchanges.

The meeting concluded with warm wishes from both the sides and reiteration to further deepen and broaden the ties between the two nations. (Colombo Gazette)