Online system being developed to book a grave

By Indika Sri Aravinda

An online system is being developed to book a grave at any cemetery in the country.

Provincial Councils and Local Government State Minister Sarath Weerasekara told the Colombo Gazette that the new system is being developed to make the public service offered by provincial councils more effective.

He said that the initial framework to develop the online system, where the public can book a grave online, has already been finalised.

The State Minister said that attention has also been drawn to offer a number of other services online through the respective provincial councils.

He said that with the fast development of technology, steps must be taken to improve existing systems at provincial councils.

Sarath Weerasekara said that training will be given to the provincial councils to stay on par with new technology. (Colombo Gazette)