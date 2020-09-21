Mangala says Iraj has a right to wear a dress

Former Minister Mangala Samaraweera says singer Iraj Weeraratne has a right to wear a dress.

Responding to a tweet by Iraj Weeraratne over the incident where a transgender individual was denied access to a bar, Samaraweera said that any man, like Iraj Weeraratne, has a right to wear a dress.

Weeraratne appeared in a dress in a video attacking the United National Party prior to the Presidential elections.

Following the incident on Friday involving the transgender individual, Weeraratne tweeted saying if Samaraweera can enter any club then the transgender individual should also have been given access.

Samaraweera responded by tweeting saying Iraj should also have that same right adding that any man like Iraj should also be allowed to wear a dress.

The transgender individual was denied access to the premises by a bouncer due to her “appearance.”

The management of The Love Bar at Flamingo House later issued an apology and swift action was taken by them against the bouncer in question. (Colombo Gazette)