ITX360 partners with UiPath to introduce a new paradigm in hyperautomation to Sri Lanka

ITX360 (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary of Expolanka Holdings PLC, announced a groundbreaking partnership with global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) experts, UiPath, in order to provide public and private sector organizations in Sri Lanka with the ability to radically optimize performance leveraging on the concept of hyperautomation.

The partnership enables ITX360 to gain access to UiPath’s powerful proprietary platforms, which are purpose built to unleash end-to-end hyperautomation. This includes the discovery of automation opportunities, development and management of engaging systems capable of working autonomously, and distilling the large volumes of data into strategic business outcomes leveraging on the powerful analytics capabilities embedded in each system.

Commenting on the partnership, Chinthaka Athulathmudali, Head of RPA Practice at ITX360, said: “Backed by a strong and deeply skilled team – each of whom are experts in multiple RPA domains, we are able to deliver in-depth solutions to meet the precise needs of any enterprise. Our Bot-as-a-Service is less expensive, faster and safer to adopt.

“We are also able to offer highly customizable costing models derived from considerations of processes and estimated consumption. Through our partnership with UiPath we have now rounded out this impressive skillset, and are able to bring to bear best-in-class expertise when consulting, as well as designing, implementing and managing hyperautomation solutions for any enterprise.”

Hyperautomation brings together several components of process automation, integrating tools and technologies that amplify the ability to automate work. Starting with RPA at its core, the concept expands to also cover automation capability with artificial intelligence (AI), process mining, analytics, and other advanced tools.

“We started our automation journey as a part of the digital transformation strategy for our own group of companies under Expolanka Holdings. Throughout, our focus was to automate internal business process mainly on logistics, supply chain and financial services in order to make them as efficient and productive as possible.

“On that mission, we identified UiPath as the best complementary partnership to this effort. Over time we sought to simplify and even eradicate routine, time-consuming processes, free up our internal resources and motivate all our workers to provide the best services to our customers and partners. Moving forward, we are now seeking to replicate this transformational journey for other Sri Lankan organizations, and ultimately help the national economy to enter the fourth industrial revolution,” Imran Vilcassim, Chief Executive Officer of ITX360 said.

Although not the main goal, hyperautomation often results in the creation of a digital twin of the organization (DTO), allowing organizations to visualize how functions, processes and key performance indicators interact to drive value. The DTO then becomes an integral part of the hyperautomation process, providing real-time, continuous intelligence about the organization and driving significant business opportunities.

“We are proud to be associated with ITX360 and look forward to leveraging on this strategic partnership across geographies and niche domains like Logistics & Shipping,” Priyam Mandal, Sales Manager for South India and Sri Lanka, UiPath said.

The global robotic process automation market size is expected to reach US$ 25.7 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 40.6% as the need for organizations to automate structured, repetitive processes to focus on core business activities and reduce operation time and effort continues to rise.

“RPA is for everyone. It drives innovation by helping organizations to ensure business and operational continuity through a digitally empowered workforce while simultaneously enhancing productivity of valuable human resources. With ITX360 we are looking to take this vision across unique domains, especially in freight, logistics, supply chain and finance – which are often time critical and niche domains,” Shervin Janes, Product Manager for UiPath, EGUARDIAN stated.

About ITX360:

ITX360 (Pvt) Ltd is a technology solutions provider focused on delivering innovative solutions which enable organizations to reimagine their future in an everchanging business environment. Its team of professionals with over 15 years of industry experience, have the capability and expertise to offer 360-degree technology solutions for any business challenge across any industry.

As a subsidiary of Expolanka Holdings PLC, the company continues to deliver fit-for-purpose, innovative technology solutions which help organizations increase productivity, solve problems creatively and collaborate for a greater human purpose.

To learn more about ITX360, visit www.itx360.com