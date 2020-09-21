GPV Lanka wins Gold Award at Taiki Akimoto 5S Awards 2019

GPV Lanka (Pvt) Ltd won the Taiki Akimoto 5S Gold Award 2019 under the large category presented by Japanese Sri Lanka Technical and Cultural Association (JASTECA). What was in particular special about this achievement was that, GPV Lanka (Pvt) Ltd won the Gold Award in the first attempt while competing against several other large-scale well reputable organisations in Sri Lanka.

GPV Lanka (Pvt) Ltd. is a subsidiary of GPV International A/S Denmark. GPV was founded in Denmark in 1961 and is today one of Europe’s leading electronics manufacturers. GPV is a global EMS-partner providing complex electronics, cable-harness, mechatronics and box-build solutions including design and engineering activities to customers worldwide within high mix / low-medium volume.

GPV generates revenue at about USD 460 million with around 3,700 employees and has production sites across Europe, Asia and the Americas. GPV Lanka (Pvt) Ltd is in the industry in Sri Lanka for more than 30 years and today it has 1,022 employees including 45 electronic engineers with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

The company was recognized at the Sri Lanka Presidential Export Award consecutively for four years in 2015/16/17/18, under the electronic & electrical sector for highest foreign exchange earner.

The JASTECA upholds the benchmark of excellence for companies practicing Japanese productivity concepts such as the globally accepted 5S system for organising, promoting efficiency, effectiveness and safety.

The award ceremony was held for the 24th consecutive year at the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Galadari on 22nd of August 2020 with a large gathering from representatives of all the award winners, JASTECA Members and the Chief Guest Mr. Toshihiro Kitamura, Minister Embassy of Japan Sri Lanka.