Bribery Commission files indictments against Ravi and Arjun

The Bribery Commission has filed indictments against former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake and Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) beneficiary owner Arjun Aloysius.

The indictments were filed at the Colombo High Court over an apartment the former Minister obtained on lease at the Monarch Housing Complex while he was the Minister of Finance.

Karunanayake has been charged under Section 19 (c) of the Bribery Act.

Aloysius had allegedly paid a sum of Rs 11.68 million, through cheques of Walt & Row Associates (Pvt) Ltd and Purchasing Capital Company, for the apartment.

Aloysius has also been indicted for aiding and abetting the process.

Both Karunanayake and Aloysius had earlier been accused in the Central Bank treasury bond scam. (Colombo Gazette)