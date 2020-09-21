Atlas Disrupts Local Stationery Market with Sri Lanka’s First Ever Anti-Bacterial Range

Atlas is proud to introduce Sri Lanka’s first ever range of Anti-Bacterial Stationery. As Sri Lanka’s most loved learning brand and the largest brand of stationery in the country, Atlas is pioneering school supplies that create a safe learning environment and ensures that our children are protected. The need for hygiene and safety in the learning environment is more important than ever before. With schools having reopened, mothers around the country are concerned about their kids’ health and safety. This revolutionary range of products has been developed by Atlas in partnership with SLINTEC (Sri Lanka Institute of Nanotechnology) and incorporates cutting-edge antibacterial technology, developed in Sri Lanka and proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria on the surfaces of these specialized books and pens.

The Atlas Anti-Bacterial Range was officially launched on the 18th of September 2020 at Atlas Skills Factory, the company’s flagship experience stall at the Colombo International Book Fair which is currently being held at BMICH in Colombo from the 18th to 27th September 2020.

Speaking about the launch, Asitha Samaraweera – Managing Director at Atlas Axillia Co. said, “For over 60 years, Atlas has been an integral part of the learning journey of millions of Sri Lankan children, pushing innovation in the stationery industry. Thus, we are very sensitive to the needs of our consumers and always strive to be in sync with their aspirations. Right now, mothers are taking extra precautions to ensure their child’s wellbeing, especially so that they don’t fall behind in their studies in a year where kids have already missed out on so much. Understanding this, we proudly collaborated with SLINTEC and set out to create a revolutionary range of antibacterial stationery for the first time in Sri Lanka, using homegrown technology, to help relieve the worries of mothers. With our new Anti-Bacterial range, mothers can rest easy as the surfaces of these products are certified to kill 99.9% of bacteria that come into contact with them, ensuring that kids, who often share their stationery in school, are safe from these disease-causing microbes.”

Discussing the joint initiative, Heminda Jayaweera – COO of SLINTEC commented, “We are proud to launch a novel innovation on Antibacterial coatings together with Atlas, I would like to thank the Atlas team for driving the commercialization aspect of the project and our scientists Dr. Sanjeewa, Dr. Indunil, Sahan and Team for inventing this product.”

The Atlas Anti-Bacterial range, which is independently certified by accredited bodies to prove their efficacy, is one of many innovations that Atlas has developed over the years to revolutionize the stationery industry in Sri Lanka.

Atlas has also spearheaded other major efforts to get kids back to school safely, including partnering with the Ministry of Education to promote good health and safety practices in the classroom and school environment through a nationwide awareness campaign, which included an educational tv documentary, a safety booklet for over 400,000 kids and the launch of an online game that interactively educates children about safety and wellness.

Atlas Axillia Co. (Private) Limited, formerly known as Ceylon Pencil Company (Private) Limited, was founded in 1959 and has since grown to become Sri Lanka’s market leader in school stationery manufacturing. Fuelled by a passion for making learning fun, “Atlas” has created a strong connection with Sri Lankan consumers, being voted No. 1 School Supply Brand of the year 2020 at the People’s Choice Awards and has also recently won many national and international awards for excellence including the National Quality Award 2018 and the Global Performance Excellence Award 2019.