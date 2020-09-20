Sri Lanka Tourism teams up with VTA to conduct Tourist Driver Training Programmes islandwide.

Sri Lanka Tourism and Vocational Training Authority (VTA) signed an agreement this week to train drivers involved in the Tourism industry which will enable training programs to be conducted islandwide to tourist drivers to enhance their skills and get suitable employment opportunities both locally and overseas since tourist drivers play a pivotal role in contributing to the Tourism Industry in transporting tourists, ensuring their safety and comfort.

The Vocational Training Authority of Sri Lanka (VTA) was established on 16th August 1995 with the intent of providing skills for employment. Currently, the VTA is operating as the largest vocational training network with 186 Vocational Training Centres (VTC), 22 District Vocational Training Centers (DVTC) and 8 National Vocational Training Institutes (NVTI), which previously had just 31 Vocational Training Centres in 1995.

“We reached out to Vocational Training Authority (VTA) and very pleased to sign this agreement that will now enable our industry stakeholders to have easy access to Trainings Island wide. Tourism Driver training is the first step taken in this regard and VTA’s wide branch network is very valuable and their expertise in training will support our strategic action plan to support the SME’s segment” Sri Lanka Tourism Chairperson, Kimarli Fernando shared.

Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority in collaboration with VTA will conduct several training sessions for tourist drivers in targeted Touristic areas such as Negombo, Chilaw, Colombo, Kalutara, Galle, Weligama, Mirissa, Hikkaduwa, Kataragama, Yala, Kandy, Ella, Nuwara Eliya and Bandarawela from 7th October to 20th November 2020 which will provide them an immense opportunity to enhance their knowledge.

Chairman of VTA, Damitha Wickramasinghe shared “Vocational Training Authority approximately trains 35,000 youth annually in 1600 different programmes in 22 various trade sectors and we are happy to partner up with Sri Lanka Tourism on this initiative”

Furthermore, the training is a 4 days programme (20 hours) and the cost per person is Rs.5000/-. At the end of the training, a joint certificate will be issued by SLTDA and VTA to the participant.

For more information on the Tourist Driver Training programme please log on to: www.vtasl.gov.lk/program/program-details/