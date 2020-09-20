The Government is prepared to impose strict restrictions if the health guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are not adhered to.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that several countries have taken precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said that a number of arrivals in Sri Lanka have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that if the health guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are not adhered to the authorities will be compelled to impose strict restrictions. (Colombo Gazette)