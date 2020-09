A five-storied building collapsed in Kandy early this morning trapping five people in an adjoining house.

The building located in Buwelikada in Kandy, caved-in and collapsed onto an adjoining house.

Five people, including a child were in the house at the time.

A rescue operation was launched and three people, including the child were initially rescued.

The search and rescue operation continued to locate the remaining two people trapped inside the rubble. (Colombo Gazette)