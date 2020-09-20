Another “white elephant” in Hambantota back in operation

Another “white elephant” in Hambantota was back in operation with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa the chief guest at the event.

Rajapaksa attended a conference held at the Hambantota Convention Center today.

Speaking at the event, Rajapaksa said that the Hambantota Convention Center was saved from any damage as it was not used to store paddy by the former regime.

The former Government had at one time used the Mattala International Airport to store paddy calling it a “white elephant” project.

The Hambantota Convention Center was also called a “white elephant” project and events were not hosted at the venue when the former regime was in office.

However, Rajapaksa said that since the Hambantota Convention Center was not used to store paddy today’s event could be held there.

The conference hall was constructed by the Urban Development Authority and the Korean International Corporation at a cost of 15.3 million US dollars.

The conference hall located at Siribopura, Hambantota was opened by ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa in November, 2013.

The Commonwealth Youth Forum that was held in November 2013 was the first international conference held at the venue. (Colombo Gazette)