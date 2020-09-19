Sri Lanka refuses to accept externally driven reconciliation framework

Sri Lanka has informed the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva it will not accept an externally driven reconciliation framework.

The Government said that it will look at deliverable measures of reconciliation as backed by the mandates given by the people, in the interest of Sri Lanka, instead of opting to continue with a framework driven externally that has failed to deliver genuine reconciliation for over four and half years.

Sri Lanka made the statement during the Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence at the 45th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The Government said it will work towards addressing the outstanding concerns in a manner consistent with its voluntary obligations under the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, aimed at advancing individual and collective rights, ensuring justice and reconciliation, and addressing the concerns of vulnerable sections of the society, through due democratic and legal processes including institutional reform where necessary.

The report by the Special Rapporteur noted a number of concerns on Sri Lanka.

The Government said it noted that the Report fails to adequately and positively portray the significant progress achieved in respect of truth, justice, reparations and guarantees of non-recurrence since the visit of the Special Rapporteur and hence is not a reflection on the situation currently prevalent in Sri Lanka.

Further Sri Lanka said the report fails to note the progress made in promulgating legislation and the progressive steps taken by the Government of Sri Lanka to address truth, justice, reparations and guarantees of non-recurrence to all communities.

In conclusion, the Government of Sri Lanka said it will continue its engagement with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, UN Human Rights mechanisms, and work in close cooperation with the international community, in keeping with domestic priorities and policies. (Colombo Gazette)