Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and several others were questioned today by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on incidents of political victimisation.

Former Ministers Mangala Samaraweera, Malik Samarawickrema and Patali Champika Ranawaka and Parliamentarians Anura Kumara Dissanayake and M.A Sumanthiran also appeared before the PCoI today.