Existence of Love by Sanjaya Senavirathna

‘So love remains powerful, subjectively powerful: one of those rare experiences where, on the basis of chance inscribed in a moment, you attempt a declaration of eternity’- Alain Badiou

My love for a work of art is an intimate affair, which is why I long to own my own work so I can live with it- touch it, move it around, and have it as my own. When the work is abstract, there are endless reasons for my attraction. Abstract art is an abstraction. It does not represent anything. It is non-objective. Instead of depicting what I recognize in the world of objects, people and nature, abstract art is concerned with color, line, form, and texture. It is not reality-based but emotionally-based. It is expressive and gestural. As an artist, I am driven to express what I see and feel.

Sanjaya Senavirathna

Born in 1977, Sanjaya Senavirathna is a Graduate of the University of Visual and Performing Arts since 2008. Senavirathna believes that art is based on love and this thought is what made him want to become an artist in the first place. He uses this as regular intimate theme in his previous solo exhibitions at Paradise Road Gallery since 2007.

Sanjaya Senavirathna has presented seven solo exhibitions at Paradise Road Galleries since 2007, the most recent titled ‘The Nature of Love’ in 2018. Senavirathna has also taken part in group exhibitions locally including the Kala Pola and Nawa Kalakaruwo presentations organized by the George Keyt Foundation. He has also participated in international group exhibitions in India, United Kingdom and USA. In 2006, he was awarded Young Artist of the Year by the George Keyt Foundation.

Sanjaya Senavirathna’s exhibition will be on display to the public at Paradise Road Galleries, The Gallery Café, No. 2 Alfred House Road, Colombo 3 from 17 September 2020 – 17 October 2020.

Open 10am to midnight daily. Tel 0112582162 or email [email protected] for further information.