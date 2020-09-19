Concerns raised after transgender individual was denied access to bar

Concerns have been raised after a transgender individual was denied access to a bar in Colombo.

EQUAL GROUND said it was gravely concerned with the incident that took place on Friday (18th September 2020).

The Love Bar Colombo at Flamingo House in Colombo, where a transgender individual was denied access to the premises by a bouncer due to her “appearance.”

EQUAL GROUND strongly condemned the actions of the bouncers at The Love Bar at Flamingo House and the blatant discrimination of any individual at any establishment, based on their Sexual Orientation and/or Gender Identity/Expression.

“We stand in solidarity with the individual who had to go through this demeaning and unfortunate incident, as well as the transgender community of Sri Lanka who face discrimination, stigmatisation, harassment, and violence every day,” EQUAL GROUND said.

EQUAL GROUND acknowledged the apology issued by The Love Bar at Flamingo House management and the swift action taken by them against the bouncer in question.

“We also appreciate its commitment to provide mandatory training on diversity and inclusion, to create a more equal and inclusive space for members of the LBGTIQ community,” EQUAL GROUND said.