SriLankan Airlines insists no evidence to back sexual harassment claims

SriLankan Airlines says an inquiry had found there was no evidence to justify sexual harassment allegations made by a former employee against a former airline official.

A New Delhi Court recently convicted the former SriLankan Airlines employee based on a complaint made by a former Sales Executive on a personal matter against the said former officer.

Clarifying media reports that are currently being circulated in this regard, the National Carrier said the airline had received a complaint from the Sales Executive in 2011 alleging an incident took place in 2009 involving the former Regional Manager and she had been transferred from the airline’s office in New Delhi to the office in Cochin.

Upon receiving the complaint, the airline had conducted an inquiry in terms of the Company’s special policy against harassment in 2011 and the Committee had determined that her transfer to Cochin had been based on commercial requirements. As the former Sales Executive had been dissatisfied with the outcome of the inquiry and she wanted another inquiry, the airline had conducted a further inquiry into her complaint in 2014 in line with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal Act of 2013 in India, where the Committee had been of the view that her complaint of “sexual harassment” could not be justified and her transfer to Cochin would stand.

Issuing a statement, SriLankan Airlines said as the former Sales Executive did not comply with the requirement of the Company to report to the office in Cochin, the airline was compelled to terminate her services on disciplinary grounds following the due procedure in terms of laws in India.

“SriLankan Airlines is one of the first corporate entities in Sri Lanka who adopted a policy against harassment at workplace way back in 2007. SriLankan Airlines, as an entity that is committed to ensure safe working environment for all its employees, maintains a zero-tolerance policy against any kind of harassment”, the statement said. (Colombo Gazette)