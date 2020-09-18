SJB invites UNP to join broad alliance

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has invited the United National Party (UNP) to join its broad alliance.

SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that the SJB had spoken to UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene and congratulated him on his appointment as UNP Deputy Leader.

Asked by reporters today if the SJB will work with the UNP, Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that they have invited the UNP to join a broad alliance.

He said that formal discussions have not taken place as Wijewardene is only the Deputy Leader and not the party leader.

“Once he becomes party leader we can have formal talks,” Ranjith Madduma Bandara said.

However he said the SJB hopes it can work with the UNP at the next Provincial Council elections.

Ruwan Wijewardene was elected as the new Deputy Leader of the United National Party (UNP) this week.

A secret ballot was held among members of the UNP Working Committee and Wijewardene was elected to the post.

Wijewardene replaced SJB leader Sajith Premadasa who had been removed from the post. (Colombo Gazette)