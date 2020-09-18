Over 110 passengers arrive in Sri Lanka

Over 110 passengers arrived in Sri Lanka on four special flights today (18).

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said 22 passengers arrived from Dubai, 52 from Qatar, 30 from Japan, and 07 from Australia.

All 111 passengers have been placed at military-operated quarantine centres to undergo the mandatory quarantine process.

The NOCPC said 5,895 individuals are undergoing mandatory quarantine at 59 quarantine centres as of today, while 42,582 persons have completed the process to date.

The Ministry of Health conducted 1, 640 PCR tests yesterday alone, and has conducted 262, 378 PCR tests so far in Sri Lanka.

From the 649 individuals who were infected in the coronavirus outbreak reported at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre, 11 patients are currently receiving treatment while 638 have been discharged after complete recovery.

As of today (18), the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka stands at 3276, with 3043 recoveries, 220 in medical care, and 13 deaths. (Colombo Gazette)