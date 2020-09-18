Mobile application to be used to record data of tourists

A mobile application has been created to record the activities of foreign tourists during their stay in Sri Lanka, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) said.

SLTDA Chairperson Kimarli Fernando said that the mobile application will be included in the online immigration form and a proposal in this regard has been submitted to the cabinet for approval.

She said that the mobile application will be used to distributed data to all 25 districts in Sri Lanka with regards to tourists staying in those areas and the hotels.

Fernando said that contact tracing will be made easy using the new mobile application.

Commenting on the reopening of the International Airports in Sri Lanka, Fernando said a specific date has not been decided as yet adding that the Ministry of Health is tasked with drawing a decision in this regard.

The Ministry of Health will focus on three key factors when taking a decision to reopen airports, she said.

Kimali Fernando said priority has been given for the repatriation of all Sri Lankans who were stranded overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 54, 000 more Sri Lankans are yet to be repatriated. Secondly, the Ministry will have to ascertain there is no shortage in conducting PCR tests and quarantine centres in Sri Lanka. And finally, the Ministry of Health will have to monitor and review the current Coronavirus situation in other foreign countries.

The SLTDA has already taken necessary measures and is prepared for the reopening of the airports. A private company has been appointed to provide COVID-19 certification to hotels as part of the measures. Hotels have been instructed to follow Health Ministry guidelines issued on housekeeping, banquets, and room service.

Commenting on passengers arriving in Sri Lanka, Kimali Fernando said Sri Lankan passport holders will have to undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine process.

As per the Health Ministry guidelines, foreign tourists will have to carry results of PCR tests conducted 72 hours prior to their arrival and will have to undergo another PCR test at the airport within 5-7 days of arrival.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankans with foreign passports will also have to follow regulations imposed on foreign tourists and stay at COVID certified hotels.

Kimali Fernando said it was mandatory for all tourists arriving in Sri Lanka to undergo quarantine measures, adding that they cannot bypass and go home directly from the airport. (Colombo Gazette)